Begovic says Man City "could be playing non-league football" after their 114 charges

Former Premier League goalkeeper Asmir Begovic has opened up on Manchester City's 114 charges this week.

Manchester City have been found guilty of the majority of the 115 financial rule breaches they were accused of, with the club set to appeal the decision that could pose serious punishments.

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Supporters are waiting for a verdict to officially be made public by the independent panel over the coming days, a verdict that could lead to the side being fined, kicked from the Premier League or even stripped of their titles.

Reports are already suggesting that the punishment will be biblical, as they state top players such as Erling Haaland are pondering their future as the club prepare to take a serious hit to their trophy chances.

City won three Premier League titles, three League Cups and the FA Cup during the time in question, which ran up to 2017-18. All of that success could be stripped from the side in what would be a devastating blow.

Speaking to Hajper, Begovic revealed that City may be kicked out of the football pyramid altogether in a move that would completely destroy the side.

"What an incredible situation for Man City. My reaction is that this could be absolutely game-changing, something like we've never seen before. I think even in other leagues in Europe, there probably isn't a precedent for something like this.

"I'm really curious to see how the appeal goes and how much Man City can limit the damage, but I do think that they could be playing non-league football. I wouldn't be surprised if they get booted out of all of the EFL and the massive amount of reputational damage to this football club and the way they've done their business and their history and tradition, they are going to be scarred.

"It's sad for the fans but ultimately punishment is needed and the rules have to be followed so fair play to the Premier League and everyone else who is making this stand. We'll see what happens at appeal."

City issued a statement that showed frustration news of the verdict had leaked and the club will appeal such a decision that will not only affect them but the whole of English football.