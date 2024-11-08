Noah make brutal social media post after harrowing Chelsea defeat

Chelsea’s Europa Conference League opponents Noah were humiliated on Thursday night.

The Premier League club beat the minnows 8-0 in the group stages of the competition.

However, the little Armenian club were not fazed, considering the vast wealth gap between the teams.

Noah posted on X: "What did you all really expect to happen against one of the best teams in the world.

"That's not supposed to be in the Conference League, and has a squad value 124 times bigger than ours?"

Noah have only been in existence for seven years and had to make it through three qualifying rounds to get in the group stages.