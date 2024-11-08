Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd trio set for return against PAOK after injury doubts, says Van Nistelrooy
Hojlund shines as Amad hits brace in Man Utd defeat of PAOK
REVEALED: Why Sesko turned down Arsenal
REVEALED: Real Madrid teammates frustrated with Mbappe

Noah make brutal social media post after harrowing Chelsea defeat

Ansser Sadiq
Noah make brutal social media post after harrowing Chelsea defeat
Noah make brutal social media post after harrowing Chelsea defeatAction Plus
Chelsea’s Europa Conference League opponents Noah were humiliated on Thursday night.

The Premier League club beat the minnows 8-0 in the group stages of the competition.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the little Armenian club were not fazed, considering the vast wealth gap between the teams.

Noah posted on X: "What did you all really expect to happen against one of the best teams in the world.

"That's not supposed to be in the Conference League, and has a squad value 124 times bigger than ours?"

Noah have only been in existence for seven years and had to make it through three qualifying rounds to get in the group stages.

Mentions
ChelseaPremier LeagueConference LeagueNoah
Related Articles
Arteta gives injury updates on Merino, Rice and Havertz ahead of Chelsea visit
Chelsea boss Maresca gives vital update on Palmer's knee injury ahead of Arsenal clash
Chelsea hit home eight goals in ECL triumph over Noah