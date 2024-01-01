Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Man Utd given "green light" to sign young Brighton striker
Man Utd and PSG discuss Sancho, Ugarte deals
Victor Osimhen & Chelsea? How one of the game's great strikers has dropped into their arms

Nigerian prophet urges Osimhen: Don't go to Chelsea!

Nigerian prophet urges Osimhen: Don't go to Chelsea!
Nigerian prophet urges Osimhen: Don't go to Chelsea!
Nigerian prophet urges Osimhen: Don't go to Chelsea!Action Plus
Renowned Nigerian prophet Primate Elijah Ayodele has urged Napoli striker Victor Osimhen not to join Chelsea.

Chelsea and Napoli are in talks over a striker exchange involving Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Ayodele, the  founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, says joining Chelsea will "kill" Osimhen's career.

Ayodele stated: “I want to quickly advise as directed that Osimhen should not go to Chelsea because if he goes there, he will not shine and it will kill his career.

“NFF, if Osimhen should go to Chelsea, don’t call him again, and also calling him to the Super Eagles still needs to be reviewed properly because we have what it takes to the World Cup and Nations Cup.”

 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueOsimhen VictorChelseaNapoliSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Napoli open to Lukaku swap for Osimhen as Chelsea deal emerges
Sabatini backing Napoli push for Chelsea striker Lukaku
Chelsea could swap Lukaku for big name Napoli forward this summer