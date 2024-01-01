Nigerian prophet urges Osimhen: Don't go to Chelsea!

Renowned Nigerian prophet Primate Elijah Ayodele has urged Napoli striker Victor Osimhen not to join Chelsea.

Chelsea and Napoli are in talks over a striker exchange involving Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Ayodele, the founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, says joining Chelsea will "kill" Osimhen's career.

Ayodele stated: “I want to quickly advise as directed that Osimhen should not go to Chelsea because if he goes there, he will not shine and it will kill his career.

“NFF, if Osimhen should go to Chelsea, don’t call him again, and also calling him to the Super Eagles still needs to be reviewed properly because we have what it takes to the World Cup and Nations Cup.”