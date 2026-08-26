Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has reportedly agreed personal terms with two different clubs.

The 25-year-old is one of several players Chelsea are looking to get rid of before the end of the summer transfer window next Tuesday (September 1).

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Jackson spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, but with Harry Kane as their undisputed number nine, the Senegal international saw opportunities limited.

Despite his lack of game time in Germany, Chelsea value the striker at £65 million, and it’s looking like they’ll get their asking price.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Jackson has agreed personal terms with both Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid.

The two clubs are now in talks with Chelsea in order to get a potential deal over the line.

It’s understood Villa are the favourites to sign him, with Unai Emery, who managed Jackson during his time at Villarreal, a huge fan.