Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Arteta wants one assurance before Julian Alvarez makes Arsenal move this summer

Everything you need to know about the 2026/27 Champions League draw

Chelsea striker Liam Delap set to join one of 2 Premier League clubs including Everton

Former Man City star Sterling faces up to two years in prison

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Super Lig Weekly: Osimhen and Greenwood at the double as scintillating Salah shines

Transfer News LIVE: Man City announce Bouaddi signing, Galatasaray closing in on Leao

Djokovic and Sabalenka lose opening match in US Open mixed doubles

Nicolas Jackson agrees perosnal terms with TWO clubs as Chelsea exit looms

Nicolas Jackson agrees perosnal terms with TWO clubs as Chelsea exit looms
Nicolas Jackson agrees perosnal terms with TWO clubs as Chelsea exit loomsREUTERS

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has reportedly agreed personal terms with two different clubs.

The 25-year-old is one of several players Chelsea are looking to get rid of before the end of the summer transfer window next Tuesday (September 1).

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jackson spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, but with Harry Kane as their undisputed number nine, the Senegal international saw opportunities limited.

Despite his lack of game time in Germany, Chelsea value the striker at £65 million, and it’s looking like they’ll get their asking price.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Jackson has agreed personal terms with both Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid.

The two clubs are now in talks with Chelsea in order to get a potential deal over the line.

It’s understood Villa are the favourites to sign him, with Unai Emery, who managed Jackson during his time at Villarreal, a huge fan.

Mentions
Nicolas JacksonChelseaPremier LeagueAston VillaLaLigaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Chelsea eye up bold Emiliano Martinez offer

Aston Villa submit Mateta offer as Watkins faces exit call

Aston Villa submit bid for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson