Newcastle turn to RB Leipzig defender Simakan

Newcastle United are said to be exploring a deal for RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan this week.

The Magpies are pushing hard to sign a centre half before the transfer window closes.

Per Sky Germany, Simakan is seen as an alternative to Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

The England international is the Magpies’ first choice to play next to Sven Botman.

However, they are prepared to move on if Palace do not accept an offer for the center half.

They will then go for Simakan, but may have to move quickly, as the transfer window closes on Friday.