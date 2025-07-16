Newcastle to launch second offer for Ekitike as Isak heads to Liverpool

Newcastle United are set to launch a second offer for Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike this summer.

Newcastle held talks with Ekitike's representatives in Austria on Monday as the Magpies try to bag the striker that they have been monitoring for a number of years. Frankfurt turned down a £70M bid from Newcastle earlier this week but manager Eddie Howe is not giving up as he prepares to launch a second deal.

This was reported by Sky reporter Florian Plettenburg who revealed that Newcastle are not wasting any time going after the 23 year old who is set to replace Alexander Isak who is likely to join Premier League champions Liverpool over the next few weeks.

“Newcastle have made significant progress in talks with Hugo #Ekitike. It’s advanced.

“Frankfurt are expecting a second offer from Newcastle. #NUFC”

Liverpool are willing to pay £120M for Isak if Newcastle open the door to a sale which would only happen once the Ekitike deal has been agreed. The Reds gave an ultimatum to the club this week, suggesting that if they cannot sign Isak then they will go after Ekitike instead who would be cheaper and two years younger.

Isak is Newcastle's current club-record signing after he joined in a £63m deal from Real Sociedad in August 2022 but he could be sold for a club record fee as well as a British transfer record which would then allow the club to reinvest the funds elsewhere in the side. Time will tell where Isak and Ekitike’s future lie but what is certain is that one deal must be done before the other.