Newcastle set to leave St James' Park in favour of new 65,000-capacity super stadium

Newcastle United are set to leave the iconic St James' Park for a new stadium on Leazes Park which is a short distance from the ground.

Speaking about a potential new stadium in January, Eddie Howe remained tight-lipped but confirmed that the new ground would bring more revenue into the side, which means more money to improve the squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I don’t know how the rules are going to change or if they are going to evolve through time, and I don’t know how the club will continue to adapt to the rules.

“Our income is key and talk of new stadiums and all those things that will benefit us in our pursuit of bringing more income. They will be really important for us as a football club. That’s for another day. My focus as always on the next game.”

The next step, however,r is more talks with local authorities and the Government before sign-off from Saudi’s Public Investment Fund, the club’s majority owners. Newcastle are reportedly set to take their plans to the government in the hope of pushing the lucrative build through of this huge development, on the eve of the Carabao Cup this weekend.

An increase of around 13,000 seats from the 52,300 that of their current ground holds will help ticket demands and allow more lucrative corporate offerings in and around the stadium. The Magpies are attempting to navigate the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and this may be the perfect way to free up funds for one of the richest clubs on Earth who have been restricted in recent seasons. =