Newcastle have reportedly reached an agreement to appoint Matthias Jaissle as their replacement for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle’s summer of upheaval continues after Howe, 48, made the shock decision to step down as manager on Thursday (July 30), ending his nearly five-year spell with the club.

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Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, they’ve reached an agreement to appoint Al Ahli’s Jaissle, 38, as his replacement.

An announcement is expected over the next few days with the German set to put pen to paper on a four-year deal at St James’ Park.

Jaissle has been with Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli since 2023, winning two AFC Champions League’s during his time.