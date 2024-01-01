Newcastle make new Academy coaching appointments

Newcastle make new Academy coaching appointments which will help youth talent thrive

Newcastle United Academy has made a number of new appointments to its coaching staff as the club continues to enhance youth development programmes.

Five Academy players made their Premier League debut last season alone which proves that Newcastle’s academy system is working hard to create talent for the future.

Now the club have appointed two new coaches and made a number of staff changes that could create an even better environment for talent to grow under manager Eddie Howe.

At Under-18 level, Chris Moore has been promoted to Under-18s lead coach, with James Marwood arriving from Middlesbrough as Under-18s player development coach.

The club also announced the arrivals of Jack Brazil and Ian Skinner earlier this summer as Under-16s and Under-14s lead coaches respectively, with Graeme Coulson becoming the Under-15s lead coach.

Newcastle also announced the arrival of Moyo Arowolo, who has been appointed to the new role of pre-Academy/Foundation phase coach as well as Neil Winskill and Jack Ross who continue to take interim charge of Newcastle United Under-21s following the departure of Ben Dawson.

Paul Barron has returned to the club as a goalkeeper coach mentor and sessional coach whilst former professional player Liam Bridcutt has also joined the Academy team, arriving as a sessional coach.