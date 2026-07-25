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Newcastle intensify talks for AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori after first bid rejected

Newcastle intensify talks for AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori after first bid rejected
Newcastle intensify talks for AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori after first bid rejectedEPhotopress / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Newcastle are reportedly ready to step up talks with AC Milan for defender Fikayo Tomori having already had an offer rejected.

The 28-year-old joined AC Milan from boyhood club Chelsea back in January 2020, and has been a key player ever since, making 216 appearances across all competitions.

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According to reports from MilanNews24, a return to the Premier League could be on the cards for Tomori with Newcastle set to step up talks.

It’s understood that Eddie Howe’s side have had a €15 million offer for the England international turned down.

AC Milan are holding out for a fee of €20m, including bonuses and there is growing belief that a deal will be struck.

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Premier LeagueFikayo TomoriAC MilanNewcastle UtdSerie AFootball transfers