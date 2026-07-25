The 28-year-old joined AC Milan from boyhood club Chelsea back in January 2020, and has been a key player ever since, making 216 appearances across all competitions.
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According to reports from MilanNews24, a return to the Premier League could be on the cards for Tomori with Newcastle set to step up talks.
It’s understood that Eddie Howe’s side have had a €15 million offer for the England international turned down.
AC Milan are holding out for a fee of €20m, including bonuses and there is growing belief that a deal will be struck.