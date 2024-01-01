Newcastle eyeing Burnley keeper Trafford

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford is closing in on his dream move back to the Premier League.

The former Manchester City stopper could be a step nearer to signing for Newcastle United.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Magpies are in the market for a new keeper to challenge Nick Pope for the no.1 slot.

There was some doubt as to whether the deal could be done this summer.However, The Sun states that Burnley signing another keeper, Etienne Green, has changed the game.

They are now willing to let Trafford go for a reasonable fee as they have his replacement.