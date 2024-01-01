Newcastle chief Mitchell: Owners' ambitions as strong as ever

Newcastle United’s owners want to take the club to the very top of the sport.

That is despite their flop in the transfer window over the summer, which saw the Magpies fail to strengthen their squad.

Sporting Director Paul Mitchell has reassured supporters that while they have hit some speed bumps, they are headed for the top.

He stated about meeting ultimate Newcastle chief Yasir Al-Rumayan: "I have a few more grey hairs because of the level of ambition that we actually have.

“He (Al-Rumayyan) is as ambitious and enthused as ever.

“I only know from my interaction that he's super, super ambitious and he wants us to perform at the number one level.

“He wants us to perform not only through the money we spend - he wants us to be best in class across everything we do, whether that be youth development, the women's team, scouting and recruitment, data and insight, coaching, innovation.

“He wants our position to be at the top, but to be there for the reasons that people admire as a really well-oiled, well-executed machine of a football operation. That for me came across in his message.”