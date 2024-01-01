Newcastle chief Mitchell calm about Howe-England talk

Newcastle United hope to keep manager Eddie Howe even if England come knocking.

The Three Lions are looking for a new manager after the departure of Gareth Southgate.

With Howe linked to the job, Magpies sporting director Paul Mitchell spoke about the situation.

He told Chronicle Live: “The way I look at interest in general is that it’s an example that it’s proof that someone’s doing a really great job. I think Eddie has said this, and I’m no different, we’re both proud Englishmen.

"I think probably my pride has been challenged working in big footballing countries like France and Germany where I’ve had to fight my corner pretty strongly when World Cups and Euros have been going on because everyone seems to be against me when we’re watching it.

"I think Eddie getting recognised with a job like that, because of the work he’s done, is fair recognition for the really good job that he’s done."