Howe calls Joelinton a "beast" and a "machine" after Forest winner

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe heaped praise on Brazilian midfielder Joelinton this weekend.

The all-action superstar was at his very best in a 3-1 away win at Nottingham Forest.

Despite training at half-time, Newcastle grabbed control with Alexander Isak, Joelinton, and Harvey Barnes goals.

"Joey scored a great goal - it was probably the key moment in the game," Howe stated post-game.

"I'm really pleased for him. He never lets the team down and gives 100 per cent.

"He's just turned into a beast. A machine. He's someone you put on the pitch and you know what you're going to get, regardless of the position.

"He has those mental qualities that he wants to win everything he does. He will try his best. But I want more from him. I think he can get more goals.

"If you look at the two goals he's scored this season - here and against Southampton - and you'd say that's a player with real finishing abilities."