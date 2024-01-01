Newcastle boss Howe admits mixed feelings after victory over Brest

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was left pleased with their preseason friendly win against Brest.

Newcastle won 1-0 thanks to Harvey Barnes.

New signing William Osula also featured and Howe told ChronicleLive: "He did really well when you consider when he joined us he hadn’t trained for seven or eight days with a concussion."

He continued: "It looked like a team that hadn’t had a lot of minutes and it hadn’t when you add up who has played what during pre-season it’s been very fragmented for the players involved, whether that be due to injury or international schedules. We looked rusty.

"I thought it was a bright start, it was a really good opening to the game and we scored a really good goal but just couldn’t sustain that intensity and dropped off. Second-half it was probably about not conceding and we managed to do that."