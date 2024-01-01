Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah
IT'S DONE? Bayern Munich ACCEPT Man Utd offers for De Ligt and Mazraoui
Man Utd remain in PSG talks over 'eager' Ugarte
Man Utd suffer fresh Yoro blow

Newcastle boss Howe admits mixed feelings after victory over Brest

Newcastle boss Howe admits mixed feelings after victory over Brest
Newcastle boss Howe admits mixed feelings after victory over Brest
Newcastle boss Howe admits mixed feelings after victory over BrestProfimedia
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was left pleased with their preseason friendly win against Brest.

Newcastle won 1-0 thanks to Harvey Barnes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

New signing William Osula also featured and Howe told ChronicleLive: "He did really well when you consider when he joined us he hadn’t trained for seven or eight days with a concussion."

He continued: "It looked like a team that hadn’t had a lot of minutes and it hadn’t when you add up who has played what during pre-season it’s been very fragmented for the players involved, whether that be due to injury or international schedules. We looked rusty.

"I thought it was a bright start, it was a really good opening to the game and we scored a really good goal but just couldn’t sustain that intensity and dropped off. Second-half it was probably about not conceding and we managed to do that."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNewcastle UtdBrest
Related Articles
Miley proud to be part of Newcastle rout of Girona
Eales praises "amazing coach" Howe as Newcastle look to secure Champions League football
Palace reject Guehi offer; set sale price