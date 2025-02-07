Tribal Football
Newcastle appoint Stockdale as U21s assistant as he leaves Barrow

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United have appointed Robbie Stockdale to their backroom staff, joining as an assistant to Diarmuid O'Carroll with the Under-21s.  

The 45-year-old leaves his role at Barrow to support Newcastle’s second string.

He brings experience from stints at West Brom, Grimsby, MK Dons, and as caretaker manager at Sunderland.  

Stockdale will also work closely with Academy director Steve Harper, contributing to the club’s focus on youth development as part of their broader sporting strategy.

Reflecting on his stint at Sunderland, Stockdale said, per Chronicle Live: "I had some not so great players and attitudes who were refusing to play, but I had nowhere to go with that as there was no-one above me. 

“But I had some really top ones as well - John O'Shea, it was going to be his last game for the club - and people like that who did things properly. I'll always be thankful for that, because it made my week a lot of easier."

