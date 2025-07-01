Tribal Football
Most Read
Klinsmann warns Real Madrid coach Xabi: You'll have an issue with Mbappe and Vini Jr
Arsenal submit bid for Chelsea's Madueke as talks for the winger begin
Man Utd snubbed loan deal for Duran after his £336k-a-week wages were revealed
The 51 Premier League players out of contract today including Partey and Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle apologise for 'offensive' flag in kit video

Credit: Oli SCARFF / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Newcastle apologise for 'offensive' flag in kit video
Newcastle apologise for 'offensive' flag in kit videoProfimedia
Newcastle United have issued an apology after a promotional video for their new third kit, created in partnership with Adidas, sparked concerns over cultural insensitivity.

The controversy arose from the inclusion of a flag in the footage that appeared to resemble a historically controversial symbol.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In one scene, fans were seen waving a Rising Sun Flag, a symbol linked to Japan’s Imperial Army during World War II. 

"We have been alerted to the appearance of a flag in our recent third kit launch video that could inadvertently cause offence, " the Magpies wrote in a statement.

"In response, we immediately removed the video from circulation and have taken steps to edit the visual from all future content. We sincerely apologise for any offence caused".

Mentions
Newcastle UtdPremier League