Newcastle apologise for 'offensive' flag in kit video

Newcastle United have issued an apology after a promotional video for their new third kit, created in partnership with Adidas, sparked concerns over cultural insensitivity.

The controversy arose from the inclusion of a flag in the footage that appeared to resemble a historically controversial symbol.

Advertisement Advertisement

In one scene, fans were seen waving a Rising Sun Flag, a symbol linked to Japan’s Imperial Army during World War II.

"We have been alerted to the appearance of a flag in our recent third kit launch video that could inadvertently cause offence, " the Magpies wrote in a statement.

"In response, we immediately removed the video from circulation and have taken steps to edit the visual from all future content. We sincerely apologise for any offence caused".