New Wolves boss Pereira confident buying in January

New Wolves boss Vitor Pereira says he'll make a decision over the coming week about where the squad needs to be improved.

Pereira, however, says he expects to buy in January.

He said: “I think the club is open to do it.

"But in this moment it’s important to understand the answer of the players on the pitch. It's important that I have at least one week to understand what I can do with our players, study the personality, to study how they will understand what we need.

"After this, we will decide.”