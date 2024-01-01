New Burnley boss Parker reveals Tuchel pep talk

New Burnley boss Scott Parker has opened up about how he got over previous sackings.

The ex-central midfielder has not always emerged from clubs with the best of reputation as a manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Parker believes he has learned from mistakes and revealed how long talks with former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel have helped him move on from losing jobs.

He stated to reporters: “Setbacks are part of life.

“But when you’re in this job you are on a treadmill, like it’s the be all and end all of everything.

“Sometimes you just need time to reflect because you’re disappointed, you’re sad, upset and it’s not till you step off it that you become a little bit more rational.”

He added: “It’s even more helpful when there’s someone who’s been in the same position as you.

“At another level to me when it comes to where he’s been and who he’s managed – Thomas is a world-class elite manager.

“But he’s saying the same things as me or has experienced the same things.

“So to hear that was refreshing in that moment and now I’m really happy and excited and enthusiastic to have this opportunity.”