Man United boss Michael Carrick said he's not bothered by the 'noise' surrounding the club as their disappointing start to the season continues.

United have just one win from their opening five Premier League games, sitting down in 12th as we head into the September/October international break.

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Matheus Cunha rescued a point in their 1-1 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage, a stadium United haven’t lost at since 2009.

Discontent is once against starting to circulate at the club, but Carrick insists he isn’t paying any attention to the ‘noise.’

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, he said: "I think we did enough to win the game. I think we could win it. It was an unfortunate own goal but for the most part we were good.

“Their goalkeeper has made top saves, on another day we could have two or three goals. I was pleased with how we responded, the boys kept their belief and kept doing the right things. I think a point is the least we should take."

On Fulham's goal: "I think it was maybe a foul on Matheus (Cunha) first, there's an argument for that.

“The shot has come through someone and it has happened quite quickly. Quite a few moments like that have been going against us. Thankfully we have still taken something small from the game."

On the 'noise' around Manchester United and if it bothers him: "No, what bothers me is that we want better results.

“We want more points, we're going to have a spell where it's not quite going for you and we've had a spell of that where small things have ended up as big things.

“We don't think things are perfect by any means. We need to win football matches. The supporters were top-drawer again today and we have to give them something to keep shouting about."