Neto: I want to take Chelsea back to the top

Pedro Neto is excited to be a Chelsea player.

Neto joined the Blues on Sunday from Wolves in a £54m deal.

"It’s a big club, with big ambitions," he told chelseafc.com.

"I know the history the club has. I’m really looking forward to meeting my teammates, meeting the staff, and meeting everyone else, because I want to make history with the club.

"It’s a young squad with really talented players. I played against Chelsea last year and I know the team we have. I can’t wait to meet them and work with them because we can do great things."

The 24 year-old Portugal winger also said: "I like to play in the three positions in the front. I have played more in the wide areas at Wolves but inside is also good for me, I don’t have a preference.

"I hope to bring work, I hope to bring faith to the team, to bring wins, to bring goals, to bring assists, and to bring everything to make everybody happy here.

"I want to do my best, help the team achieve their goals, and put Chelsea where they deserve to be: at the top.

"My expectations for myself are always high. The expectations here are high, so I’m looking forward to showing people why I am here, and that I deserve to be at the very top level."