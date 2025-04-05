Tribal Football
Arteta defends Arsenal selection after Everton draw

Paul Vegas
Arteta defends Arsenal selection after Everton draw
Arteta defends Arsenal selection after Everton draw
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta defended his team selection after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Everton.

Leandro Trossard had the Gunners ahead before a penalty won by  Jack Harrison after being fouled by Myles Lewis-Skelly was converted by Iliman Ndiaye.

Afterwards, Arteta defended his team selection, denying he was rotating given their Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash with Real Madrid next week.

He said, "Everybody has to be important, has to fill in.

"Not for what was happening on Tuesday, but what happened in training they deserved to start the game."

On the performance of Bukayo Saka, Arteta continued: "He is in a much better place. He has played 49 minutes today. He's in a much better place.

"Today we have players who have not played together. Let them have the minutes, have the understanding and we will assess who is the best combination for the game."

The match marked the last for former Everton captain Arteta at Goodison Park: "Well, I mean the Premier League has got a reputation all over the world for places like Goodison Park. I understand this is evolution of a football club."

On facing Real Madrid, he said: "One of the most beautiful games that you can play in football. Against a team that has dominated the competition for the next 25 years."

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalEverton
