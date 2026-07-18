Munetsi focused on Wolves future after Paris FC return

Zimbabwe midfielder Marshall Munetsi has set a target for relegated Wolves to achieve after returning from a loan spell at Paris FC last season.

The 30-year-old played for Paris FC during a successful loan spell in the second half of the 2025-26 season.

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The midfielder made 15 appearances, scored four goals, and provided one assist, ultimately helping the club secure a mid-table finish in Ligue 1.

Before being loaned out, Munetsi had featured 15 times for Wolves last season, scoring in the Premier League against Burnley and in the Carabao Cup victory over Everton at Molineux.

He suffered a calf injury, which left him on the sidelines for six weeks and saw the Zimbabwe captain miss out on leading his country at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Munetsi has returned to a Wolves side, who were relegated from the Premier League season and will compete in the EFL Championship for the 2026/27 campaign.

The club spent virtually the entire campaign rooted to the bottom of the table, ending an eight-year stay in the top flight.

Wolves’ objective is getting back

“The objective for the club now is getting back, and the chairman has made it clear to all the players that this is the ambition of the club, and the club deserves to be in the top flight,” Munesti told Wolves' website after returning to training.

“The new manager has come in with a lot of fire, and it’s been seen with the training sessions. Everybody’s really working hard to make sure that when the season starts, we'll be ready to put this club back where it deserves.”

Munetsi added: “The best attribute for any player, besides talent, is confidence. When you're confident, you're able to do anything, even if you shoot from 40 yards out, if you're confident, you can score.

“That was the greatest thing for me, to get that confidence again. We had a difficult start here last season; it wasn't what we had anticipated.

“So going to Paris on loan was also to be in a different environment, to be able to get that confidence back, to regain the player that I am.”

Munesti, who will work under new coach Cesar Peixoto, is confident the new manager has what it takes to help Wolves regain their top-flight status.

“When he was in Portugal, he was managing two of my former teammates, so I used to watch a couple of his games,” offered Munetsi.

“The way he plays, there’s a lot of intensity – a lot of energy comes from his team, and this is exactly what we need in the Championship.

“You can already feel the energy that he has, putting things into place that will put us in a better position to win games.

“This is something you could see from the first day, and now you can see his game model, his plans, how he wants the team to be connected, the discipline, and everything that you need as a team to progress.”

‘The worst part was the traffic’

Revisiting his time in Paris, Munetsi said: “It was a new challenge for me going back to France, but it was a different team. My objective was to get some game time.

“I got to a team which was in a difficult position, so it was also to assist and win as many games as possible, so it was a good loan spell.

“A different city, different people, and I definitely enjoyed the time that I had there, and now I'm back with the experience that I got there.

“The worst part was the traffic going to training. It was good for the family, being in a different city, and for them to go out and see some monuments and museums.

“Wolverhampton is a quiet city, and I like to be in a quiet environment; the countryside is more of my lifestyle. I also enjoy being here, it’s a really nice city.”

The midfielder initially joined Wolves from Ligue 1 side Reims, having played almost 150 times and scored 21 goals in the French top flight.

In his first season in gold and black, Munetsi scored twice in 16 outings and provided a spark to help Wolves remain in the Premier League for an eighth successive year.