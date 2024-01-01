Mudryk: Chelsea fans haven't seen my best

Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk says he's ready for the new season.

The Ukraine international is confident finding his best form under new manager Enzo Maresca.

"People haven’t seen the best of me," Mudryk told chelseafc.com. "There is still a lot more to come. I do a lot of hard work on and off the pitch. Sometimes you want something so bad but only at the right time will it happen.

"You can try too hard, so you have to find a balance between that and not trying at all. When you find this balance, you will find success. I am confident you will see the best of me over time."

On Maresca, Mudryk also said: "I’m enjoying it because our playing style is very similar to what everyone, and me as well, wants to play,’ he says. ‘We can show our quality under his coaching.

"His style of play will help me, for sure. How we are going to play will be really interesting this season and I hope we will be so successful. Let’s trust the process and then enjoy the games.

"I don’t want to make any prediction for myself,’ adds Mudryk when we ask what he wants to achieve.

"I just focus on team goals, our goals, and working hard, staying patient, keep believing, and success will be waiting for us."