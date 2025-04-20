Tribal Football
Most Read
Hansi Flick provided Robert Lewandowski injury update
Chelsea joined by giant Euro duo in Rashford pursuit
Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz makes transfer decision
Zubimendi makes decision between Real Madrid and Arsenal

Moyes upbeat despite Everton defeat to Man City

Paul Vegas
Moyes upbeat despite Everton defeat to Man City
Moyes upbeat despite Everton defeat to Man CityAction Plus
Everton boss David Moyes couldn't fault his players after defeat at home to Manchester City on Saturday.

Late goals struck by Nico O'Reilly and Mateo Kovacic earned the visitors a 2-0 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Moyes insisted afterwards: "We did a lot of good things, but just didn't have enough to get us over the line,” he remarked. “The people we brought in didn't make a difference in the game when we needed it to happen.

“So, yes, (there are) little bits of disappointment in that. But overall, the players have been great, and I can't complain. We're disappointed to lose against Man City. It says a lot. And for 60 minutes, we've done well today, I thought.”

 

 

Plenty of Everton positives

On the team's run of form since his return, Moyes also told evertontv: “The positives are that we're in a really strong position, so we mustn't get carried away with one result.

“I think most people would have probably expected a defeat against Man City, but I think the way the team's been playing, the confidence they've got, the results we've had – whether it be on the road or whether it be here at Goodison – it has given everybody the feeling that maybe we turn up and we beat Man City.

“We've drawn here against Liverpool; we've drawn here against Arsenal. So, we rightly felt we had a good chance today and I thought we did for long periods in the game.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CityEverton
Related Articles
O'Reilly proud of Man City goal in win at Everton
Gundogan eager to highlight Doku impact as Man City win at Everton
Pep beams: Man City win at Everton massively important