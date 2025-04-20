O'Reilly proud of Man City goal in win at Everton

Manchester City youngster Nico O'Reilly was left proud after his goal in victory at Everton.

O'Reilly and Mateo Kovacic struck late for Saturday's 2-0 win at Goodison Park.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later told CityTV:

“I mean, my second Premier League goal, it’s an amazing feeling,” he declared.

“And it was an amazing feeling running over to the fans to celebrate. It’s crazy. It feels like my dreams are coming true.

“But it’s only the start. I need to keep going. I mean I’m enjoying it (playing at left-back). It’s a tough challenge adapting to that new position.

“But I’m just learning every day. I’m just glad I’m getting some game time.”