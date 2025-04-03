Moyes sets unwanted Premier League record in Liverpool defeat

Everton manager David Moyes has set an unwanted record after the latest Merseyside derby defeat at Liverpool.

Diogo Jota's 57th-minute goal propelled the Reds past the Toffees in a closely contested affair, as Arne Slot's men maintained their position at the top of the table.

With that result, Moyes became the first manager in English top-flight history to manage 20 away games against a single opponent without winning any.

That result saw them drop to 15th place in the Premier League table, having earned 34 points from 30 matches played so far.

Everton will aim to bounce back from this defeat when they host Premier League title contenders Arsenal on Saturday.