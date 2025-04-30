Moyes on Everton midfielder Gueye: He’s not a spring chicken, and we’re mindful of that

Everton manager David Moyes has opened up about veteran midfielder Idrissa Gueye and his future at the club as the season comes to an end.

The Senegal midfielder looks likely to leave the Toffees this summer due to contract troubles which will see him leave in the next few months if the club cannot come to an agreement on a new deal. The defensive midfielder 36 years old in September and is unlikely to be the focus of Everton’s summer rebuild.

Moyes admitted that Gueye’s stamina is an issue and said the club understands that it won’t get any better as he continues to age.

“Look, I think Idrissa Gueye has done fantastically well, he really has, he’s surprised me a lot. He’s not a spring chicken, and we’re mindful of that.

“We’ve tried to rest him on odd occasions, here and there, but he’s done so well, he’s kept playing.

“I think he’s very good at breaking the play up and I think his experience is good. There’s a certain group of players here who he’s very helpful to and they see him as a top player and a gentleman as well, they rely on him a lot, but for me, he’s done so well.”

Along with 10 other players, Gueye is set to depart Everton this summer in what will be a huge shift for the club in terms of squad size. Moyes will have plans in place to renovate his side as the business end of the season approaches and money is freed up to spend on the side who have turned around under his leadership.