Moyes frustrated at Everton: It was kiboshed!

Everton boss David Moyes has admitted disappointment this week.

Moyes has been blocked from having his squad train at the club's new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

He said: "My plan was we would go to the stadium and do two or three training sessions as well but they've gone and dug the pitch up.

"So it looks like we're not going to get down to the new stadium at all, which I'm pretty disappointed in because that was my plan to do it.

"I wasn't going to take the team down there until we were safe and it was definitely going to be our home for the new Premier League season.

"The modern player nowadays play in stadiums all over, so it shouldn't be something completely strange to them, going into a new stadium, but the point is to turn it into your home, and get comfortable and familiar with your surroundings.

"So I would have liked to have had a couple of training sessions on it, but that's been kiboshed."