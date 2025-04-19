Moyes: Everton now developing Moyesy-time factor!

Everton boss David Moyes is delighted with a shift of attitude he has seen since taking charge.

Moyes is pleased seeing his players now playing to the end, with late goals and wins now becoming the norm.

He said, “Moyesy time! It used to be Fergie time didn’t it?

“Something which I’ve found, I actually think some of the people who have come off the bench for us, different players at different times, have helped us greatly. At Nottingham Forest, we got helped.

“I think in a lot of the games when we’ve made subs, the boys have come on and helped us. There’s a group of 14-15 players who are capable and maybe a few more who can join in as well, and be part of what we’re doing.

“I think the biggest thing is the players have shown endeavour to keep going. We’ve not really been out of any of the games, we lost one nil to Aston Villa and we lost one nil to Liverpool, but we’ve not been out of the games.

“We’ve nearly been in the games with that chance of getting an equaliser or getting a late winner. I don’t think it’s anything we’re really doing, I think it’s probably the players and their commitment to keep things going.”