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Moyes: Everton definitely needs signings before transfer deadline

Everton manager David Moyes.
Everton manager David Moyes.Profimedia

David Moyes has confirmed Everton are in the market for new players before the Premier League transfer window closes on September 1st.

The Toffees have been busy so far in the market, with midfield a key focus for David Moyes, after spending a combined £60M to bring in Hayden Hackney, Tyrique George, Merlin Rohl and Christian Norgaard.

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Brennan Johnson has also arrived from Crystal Palace - as part of a player swap deal with Dwight McNeil heading to Selhurst Park - but Moyes is still without a right-back to replace departed former club captain Seamus Coleman.

The Scottish boss has confirmed that position is his main focus amid rumours Jake O'Brien will push to leave after becoming unsure over his place n Moyes' plans.

"We definitely need to continue to make additions, that’s for sure,” Moyes said after Everton's 4-0 EFL Cup win at Preston North End.

“We thought the squad was quite thin last year, and at the moment, if you take the way the numbers work, we are still one down from where we were even last year.

“I still think we are short in the squad and I still think we are short in quality in some places and I need to try add that.”

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Premier LeagueDavid MoyesEvertonFootball transfers

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