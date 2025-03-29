Tribal Football
Mourinho tribute to Fulham boss Silva: A beautiful career

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has congratulated Fulham manager Marco Silva on reaching 500 games in management.

Silva reached the milestone before the international break.

Mourinho told A Bola of his fellow Portuguese: "Five-hundred? A beautiful number, which with more grey hairs will reach 600… 700…

"Congratulations Marco, for a beautiful career, based on talent, work, seriousness, discretion.

"You climbed the stairs, where many had the elevator at their disposal.

"Congratulations for a career made of results and not perceptions. I admire and applaud you."

