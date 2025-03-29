Mourinho tribute to Fulham boss Silva: A beautiful career
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has congratulated Fulham manager Marco Silva on reaching 500 games in management.
Silva reached the milestone before the international break.
Mourinho told A Bola of his fellow Portuguese: "Five-hundred? A beautiful number, which with more grey hairs will reach 600… 700…
"Congratulations Marco, for a beautiful career, based on talent, work, seriousness, discretion.
"You climbed the stairs, where many had the elevator at their disposal.
"Congratulations for a career made of results and not perceptions. I admire and applaud you."
