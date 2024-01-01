Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Man Utd defender Evans: Van Nistelrooy addressed squad
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Endrick digging in his heels at Real Madrid

Man Utd hero Kanchelskis agrees with Cantona: Ferguson ban due to Ten Hag!

Man Utd hero Kanchelskis agrees with Cantona: Ferguson ban due to Ten Hag!
Man Utd hero Kanchelskis agrees with Cantona: Ferguson ban due to Ten Hag!Action Plus
Manchester United hero Andrei Kanchelskis has slammed the banning of Sir Alex Ferguson from the home dressing room.

Kanchelskis is convinced United manager Erik ten Hag is involved in the ban.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Sport-Express: "Idiots! Americans do not leadwell. They came to the club, everything fell apart. The team is collapsing.

"It comes from a coach. He, in my opinion, is also not one with brains. He thinks that everyone wants to do him wrong and is against him. Everything comes from the Americans.

"The faster the club changes its owners, the better. The concept is one — money. Idiocy. It will be on their conscience."

Asked about former teammate Eric Cantona's slamming the decision, Kanchelskis added: "I agree with him. This is all from ten Hag. He doesn’t let anyone into the base. Hiding. Already hiding!

"The team is already in 14th place. And he is hiding. What is he running from? It's funny. Dumb, stupid rams these Americans."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCantona EricManchester UnitedFerguson Alex
Related Articles
Ten Hag: Of course Sir Alex axe affects Man Utd players and coaching staff
Ferguson: Aberdeen chairman Donald convinced me to wait for Man Utd
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision