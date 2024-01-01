Man Utd hero Kanchelskis agrees with Cantona: Ferguson ban due to Ten Hag!

Manchester United hero Andrei Kanchelskis has slammed the banning of Sir Alex Ferguson from the home dressing room.

Kanchelskis is convinced United manager Erik ten Hag is involved in the ban.

He told Sport-Express: "Idiots! Americans do not leadwell. They came to the club, everything fell apart. The team is collapsing.

"It comes from a coach. He, in my opinion, is also not one with brains. He thinks that everyone wants to do him wrong and is against him. Everything comes from the Americans.

"The faster the club changes its owners, the better. The concept is one — money. Idiocy. It will be on their conscience."

Asked about former teammate Eric Cantona's slamming the decision, Kanchelskis added: "I agree with him. This is all from ten Hag. He doesn’t let anyone into the base. Hiding. Already hiding!

"The team is already in 14th place. And he is hiding. What is he running from? It's funny. Dumb, stupid rams these Americans."