Folarin Balogun's proposed move from Monaco to Everton is in serious doubt after the striker reportedly failed his medical.

It’s been widely reported that Everton have agreed a deal worth €45 million, plus another €5m in add-ons with Monaco to sign the 25-year-old.

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According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the move is now in the balance after Balogun failed his Everton medical.

Monaco and the player’s camp insist that he is completely fit and ready to play, however, so it remains to be seen if the deal could still go through.

Everton are in need of a striker with Thierno Barry their only current natural number nine after selling Beto to Fiorentina for a reported £16 million.