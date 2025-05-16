Mohamed Salah was only '10 per cent sure' he would stay at Liverpool

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has admitted he wasn't sure if he would stay at the club before signing a new two-year-deal.

The 32-year-old was one of three key Liverpool players who looked set to leave once their contracts expired at the end of the season.

Both he and Virgil van Dijk commited their future to the newly crowned Premier League champions but Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave and is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

Despite the speculation surrounding his future throughout the season, the Egyptian has scored an impressive 33 goals and provided 23 assists in his 50 games.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah has now revealed he wasn’t sure he would remain with the club beyond this season.

He said: "Based on the club's history, 10 per cent (chance of staying). Because we know the philosophy of the club, I'm not attacking them.

“I know how they deal with players over 30 in the past and I know how the situation will be so I never expect the club is going to be, 'Okay, you have two years there'. We reach a point in the money (negotiations), all of us are happy so I didn't expect I was going to stay.

“I think it took six months for the negotiation to go really quick and I think from January, I go, 'Okay, now things are getting better and better'. It took a while. I think the club tested me to see if I can provide or not (laughs). I didn't want more than that, just the two years."