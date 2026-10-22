Under fire Man United boss Carrick to be given Bournemouth game despite winless run

Michael Carrick is expected to take charge of Manchester United's Premier League clash against Bournemouth, despite reports that the club were considering sacking the Englishman.

The Red Devils are currently on a run of seven games without a win in all competitions and hit a new low after losing their Champions League clash with underdogs Como 4-1.

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Flashscore reported that the club had contingency plans in place if the decision to sack Carrick came about, but the former United player is expected to remain in charge for the match with Bournemouth.

His pre-match press conference is still scheduled for Friday, October 23rd as usual, although BBC Sport states that senior figures at the club are concerned by both performances and results.

Several names have been reported as potential candidates to take over from Carrick, including Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler and former Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Bruno Fernandes is also expected to remain captain of the club despite his comments following the defeat at Como, and various calls in the media for the Portuguese star to lose the armband.

"Conceding early makes us go into the game with a mood of defeat," said Fernandes. "It's difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen."

When asked about the team's tactics and style of play, the midfielder pointed the discussion towards Carrick and his staff after suggesting United were too passive.

"That's on the manager and staff to see, not me," he said. "Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable."

Pundit Jamie Carragher described Fernandes as a 'disgrace' and said his attitude did not represent that of a club captain.

"Watching him throw his arms up every week in a game is an absolute disgrace, calling the manager out considering how he's performed this season on the pitch," the former Liverpool defender said on CBS Sports.

"An awful attitude and not what a Manchester United captain should be."

Manchester United face Bournemouth on Sunday, October 25th.