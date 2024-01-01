Merino: Arsenal "look like a basketball team now" under Arteta

Manager Mikel Arteta has transformed Arsenal into a “basketball team” over the past few years.

That is the view of summer signing Mikel Merino, who spoke about their height advantage over many teams.

Advertisement Advertisement

Merino and Riccardo Calafiori, both summer arrivals, are 6ft2in and imposing figures.

Speaking to reporters, Merino said: “Yeah, sometimes it is crazy.

“I am in the corridors or the training ground just walking, and back at my old club I used to be one of the tallest so everyone was smaller than me and now I look around and everyone is taller than me!

“We look like a basketball team now. Football now has changed and now you need a strong team, physicality is key, we need to be the most complete team possible.

“You need the physical aspect, technical aspect, the tactical one, you need to be a total team to achieve big things as we do.

“It is not only about being tall and big, you need mentality. If you are tall and big but don’t go with the 100 per cent intention to win the ball, it’s just nothing. The main thing is the mentality and we have that.”