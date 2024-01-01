Arsenal midfielder Lokonga: Arteta very, very intense

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga described Mikel Arteta as an intense person.

The Gunners coach has been a revelation in the Premier League, pushing his team to two second place finishes last season.

Lokonga did initially move to the Gunners in 2021, but failed to impress and has been out on loan since.

He spent time at Crystal Palace and Luton Town and is now at Sevilla, where he could move permanently in the summer.

Lokonga stated: "He's very, very intense. And very genuine too."

"He's the one I've worked with the most, and also learned from," Lokonga added.

"He's always there if you want to talk, but when you're on the pitch, he is very demanding. But that's the only way to manage a team like Arsenal.

“There's a lot of pressure. People are used to winning. And it's normal. It's Arsenal."