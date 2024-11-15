McKenna praises Ipswich attacker Ogbene as he claims Irish International Player of the Year Award

Ipswich Town winger Chiedozie Ogbene has won the Irish International Player of the Year Award after a fantastic season last year.

The 27-year-old beat the likes of Evan Ferguson, Gavin Bazunu and Caoimhin Kelleher to claim the award on the same night as Ireland beat Finland 1-0 to claim their second win in the Nations League.

Advertisement Advertisement

The winners were selected based on their performances from June 2023 to June 2024 and Ogbene was a standout performer with Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna speaking after the ceremony about how proud he is of his young star.

“Hopefully, it’s a big boost for him,” he said. “He’s in a big boot and I'm sure reading plenty of books and watching plenty of Netflix. A bit of good news for him. Hopefully he wins the award.

“But whether he does or not, it signifies how well he did for Ireland last year. And, to be honest, it signifies what a loss he’s going to be for us.

“You can probably look at the likes of Tottenham away, where the pace that Chieo brings can hurt any opposition and can hurt teams who leave space in behind. It’s probably the exact profile of the game why we wanted to bring him to the football club.

The award winner is currently sidelined having undergone surgery on an achilles injury sustained at Brentford.

McKenna added, “Unfortunately, this season we’re not going to see the best of him, that’s for sure. But he’s here for a few years after that and hopefully we will see the best of him when he makes the full recovery that we're sure he will.”