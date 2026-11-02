McCoist hopes Sancho revives career with La Liga switch: I just want to see him back...

Ally McCoist has backed Jadon Sancho to bounce back if he can secure a move to Spanish side Getafe.

Sancho's downfall is one of the most striking examples of a young footballer failing to live up to enormous expectations as he went from impressing at Borussia Dortmund to being without a club since the summer window.

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Manchester United spent £73M to bring him back to England in 2021 and the young winger, who is still 26 years old, was a complete flop.

After loans at Chelsea, Dortmund and Aston Villa, he is now looking for his next step as reports link him with Getafe and the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking with talkSPORT Bet Online Casino, McCoist revealed that he hopes Sancho does get back to his old self and can bounce back from his fall from grace.

"It's tragic seeing how Jadon Sancho and Dele Alli's careers have stalled after being two of England's brightest stars. For Sancho, getting back playing regularly and enjoying his football again at a club like Getafe would be a great step to rediscover his smile and form.

"I saw that kid at Dortmund, it seems like yesterday, and he was lighting up the place. And the fans loved him, man. The fans were going crazy for him. They couldn't get enough of him and it was brilliant to see and obviously whatever's happened for whatever reason.

"I just want to see him back playing, enjoying himself at as high a level as he can possibly get. Get him back playing in La Liga, get a smile on his face, go take people on and enjoy football again."

Sancho is now facing the possibility of leaving Europe's top leagues rather than competing for a place at a major club. As he enters his prime he has a choice to make and there is no reason why he can't regain his form and finish his career with an uptick in form and reputation.