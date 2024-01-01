McCarthy: Only Guardiola could fix Man Utd

Former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy says only Pep Guardiola could fix things at Old Trafford.

McCarthy can't see any candidates being an upgrade on current United manager Erik ten Hag.

He told Supersport: "I can imagine how hard it is for Erik, because he's probably one of the hardest-working managers I've come across. His attention to detail, that man sleeps at 4am.

"And when you put that much work in, you expect things to go well, but that's why I'm saying there's something. People always look for answers like replacing the coach - who are you replacing him with? Who else is better than what they have?

'You're not going to get many managers, unless Pep decides to change from City. But other than that I can't really say there's much better than Ten Hag."