McAllister impressed by Salah in Liverpool training

Liverpool’s former midfielder Gary McAllister has been a keen observer of veteran Mohamed Salah during pre-season.

McAllister knows what it takes to remain at the highest level of the sport in his 30s.

Having shined for the Reds in the 2000s, he now has a watching eye on the likes of Salah.

“There were a couple of occasions (on Sunday), just little moments in the training where he’s dragging the ball out of the air, made little movements onto his left side and tucked it into the top corner,” the Scot told Sky Sports.

“That’s what Mo Salah does.

“The earlier he can get the ball closer to the goal, the better. When teams play a low block and get many bodies behind the ball, it becomes more difficult for forward players.

“He’ll want the ball nice and early, but in little pockets where he can manipulate the ball and get shots on goal.”