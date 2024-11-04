Martin says he does not let the "external noise" affect him after first Premier League win

Southampton head coach Russell Martin spoke candidly about getting their first win of the season.

Martin hopes that he is the man who can push the team to avoid relegation this term.

Given they only have four points from the first ten matches, he knows that is a daunting and uphill task.

Speaking after a 1-0 win over Everton, he stated on the pressures of the job: "Not from inside the club, no. Not from the owners and not from the board.

"Honestly, I think I'm at a point in my life where I can maintain perspective fairly well in my life and where I've come from to here.

"I genuinely feel no different to when I was at MK Dons in League One in 2019 and took over in a relegation battle there.

"I had the same level of care and feeling for the people I worked with and the opportunity I had in the same way. This opportunity I have, I'm really aware of.

"I just go in, give it everything I've got and hope it'll be enough and if it's not, at least I know that I've done everything I possibly can," added Martin.

"The external noise, honestly, it's not that I don't care. Of course, I care because it affects my family more than it does me.

"But in terms of how I work and who I am, no, I don't think so. I have a really strong network around me of people I really love.

"They care for me and they're really honest with me and I'm really honest with them and I'm lucky to work with a lot of them. Genuinely, I mean that.

"I'm in a job where if I let that affect me, I'm either going to get unwell or it's not going to last very long and I hope I can drag it out for quite some time."