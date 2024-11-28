Martin admits he has "sleepless nights" due to Southampton's poor form

Southampton manager Russell Martin has spoken about his job security at the club and how he sometimes struggles to sleep at night due to his side's poor form.

Ahead of the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Friday night, Martin has opened up about the safety of his job which many have questioned due to their form which sees them with 1 league win in 12 matches with a position at the bottom of the league.

Advertisement Advertisement

When asked if he feels fragile in his position Martin shrugged it off and accepted that any newly promoted manager will feel the pressure throughout the season.

“It's a good question, in terms of job security and all that stuff, I think when you become a manager at this level as well you understand the precarious nature of it.

“I have to trust the feeling inside the building, the people and the owners and the conversations we have and the communication we have.

“I don't feel anything but support from everyone, the supporters, the staff here, the ownership, they've been brilliant so I think I have to go off that feeling.

“If that feeling changed at some point maybe I would feel a bit more fragile, a bit more concerned. We know who we are, we know what we're here to do.”

The 38 year old admits he is trying to turn the club around and loses sleep thinking of ways to bounce back from what has been a disappointing start to the season for a team who dominated in the Championship last season.

“We are trying our very best to do that and we try and manage it with the love and care as it is ours, if the boys were our own, the players, and give it everything we've got.

“It is hard work and you do have sleepless nights but you just have to trust that eventually that will pay off and it will come good and it always has done so far.”

This weekend sees them face the Seagulls who are coming off the back of wins against Bournemouth and champions Manchester City. A win here could turn the Saints luck around whilst a loss could mean the end of Martin as head coach.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play