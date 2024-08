Marseille boss De Zerbi delighted with 2-goal Greenwood: Exceptional

Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi was delighted with Mason Greenwood after their 5-1 rout of Brest.

Greenwood scored twice and gave up a hat-trick penalty chance to teammate Elye Wahi as Marseille won comfortably on Saturday.

De Zerbi said of his former Manchester United forward afterwards: "He's just exceptional. He's a great player and it shows.

"I'm happy to see him score to end all the controversy in the media."