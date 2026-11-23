Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca is not dwelling the current domestic struggles of his team ahead of a UEFA Champions League return.

City face Napoli tomorrow in European action, on the back of a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham at the weekend, which came on the back of three top-flight losses in a row.

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Maresca's charges went down to Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest ahead of the international break with just two goals scored across those matches.

Despite the lack of points picked up, Maresca is remaining positive, as he cited how the data shows his charges deserved more from the fixtures.

"We need to strike a balance, the kind of balance we had in the first 10 games of the season; we've lost that over the last few games.

"From an attacking point of view we've created a lot, we haven't given away that much in defence. In four games in the league, we created an xG of eight, but only scored three goals. Our xG against was only three, but we conceded seven."