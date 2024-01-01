Maresca "trying different things" this summer window at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has spoken about the club’s transfer plan moving forward.

The Blues are still pushing to bring in a striker and possibly a few other players.

When asked about any positions he wanted to strengthen, the ex-Leicester City boss was noncommittal.

He stated, per football.london: "No, no.

"In this moment, we are trying different things in terms of one game we play with the right full-back inside, then the left full-back inside, and the last game we played with the left full-back higher.

"In terms of the number nine, we play with Guiu and Christoph (Nkunku). In terms of the winger we played with (Tyrique) George, the young guy from the academy.

“We are trying different things. For sure, the club and me are together, we know what we need before we finish the transfer window."