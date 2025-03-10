Maresca rejects Palmer doubts after Chelsea penalty miss

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was full of praise for Cole Palmer after victory over Leicester City.

Palmer had a first-half penalty saved, though Chelsea would eventually win 1-0 thanks to Marc Cucurella's drive on the hour mark.

Afterwards, Maresca revealed Palmer had played while ill on the day.

He said, "'Cole yesterday didn’t train. During the night, he didn’t feel well and he didn’t train yesterday because he didn’t feel well.

"But this morning he woke up and asked me to be on the pitch because he wants to help this club play in the Champions League

"But in the last two days, he was completely out; he didn’t train because of fever and this bad feeling. But this morning he asked to play the game and it shows how these players want to bring the club to where this club belongs."