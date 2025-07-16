Maresca proud of Chelsea players - including Cucurella

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says he ends the season full of pride in his players.

The Blues finished their campaign on Sunday by winning the Club World Cup final, having also won the Europa Conference League title and qualified for the Champions League.

"I work every day just to improve myself," said Maresca. "I look every day in every session at what we can do better, what we can learn.

"It’s been a fantastic season, but I’m especially happy for the players. One year ago, when I joined the clu,b I said that I was in love with this squad and it was true.

"But talent is not enough – you need sacrifice, you need togetherness, you need a game plan where all the players think in the same way. So, it's just because of them."

Maresca was keen to highlight the form over the year of Marc Cucurella.

He continued: "I don’t want to talk about specific players too much, but with Cucurella I will, because it’s been such a great performance during this season and he’s scored a few goals as well.

"That shows what a smart player he is. He’s one of the main characters in the dressing room and the soul of the party, of course."