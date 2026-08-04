Maresca: Man City 'don't need much' in summer transfer window

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has offered an update on his plans for the rest of the summer transfer window.

Maresca has already broken the club's transfer record following his return to Manchester as Pep Guardiola's replacement at the Etihad Stadium.

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An eye-watering £115M was paid by City to Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson alongside £34M splashed out on teenage duo Jeremy Monga and Mathys Detourbet.

City have been linked with offers for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, but after landing for preseason games in South Korea, Maresca warned fans not to expect too much more movement.

"We speak day by day to see if we need to do something, and for sure, there are things we need to do.

"At the moment we're not any closer to signing anyone. It's just August, and by September when the market closes, it will be different.

"Fortunately, this is a squad that doesn't need to do many things."

City take on a K League All Stars team tomorrow in Seoul followed by a clash with Atletico Madrid on August 9th.