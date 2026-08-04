Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Maresca: Man City 'don't need much' in summer transfer window

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca.
Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca.Reuters

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has offered an update on his plans for the rest of the summer transfer window.

Maresca has already broken the club's transfer record following his return to Manchester as Pep Guardiola's replacement at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

An eye-watering £115M was paid by City to Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson alongside £34M splashed out on teenage duo Jeremy Monga and Mathys Detourbet.

City have been linked with offers for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, but after landing for preseason games in South Korea, Maresca warned fans not to expect too much more movement.

"We speak day by day to see if we need to do something, and for sure, there are things we need to do.

"At the moment we're not any closer to signing anyone. It's just August, and by September when the market closes, it will be different.

"Fortunately, this is a squad that doesn't need to do many things."

City take on a K League All Stars team tomorrow in Seoul followed by a clash with Atletico Madrid on August 9th.

Mentions
Enzo MarescaManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

Man City plot raid for £70 million rated Enzo Maresca Chelsea favourite

Maresca laughs off Real Madrid transfer rumours: Any manager in the world wants Rodri!

Jack Grealish edges towards Man City exit after Maresca's preseason decision